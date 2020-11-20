Report: Taysom Hill to be Saints starting quarterback on Sunday

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 28: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates as he scores on a 30-yard touchdown run during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – ESPN is reporting that Taysom Hill, not Jameis Winston, will be the Saints starting quarterback on Sunday.

Drew Brees was injured with broken ribs and a collapsed lung against the 49ers. Winston finished that game as quarterback for the Saints.

Brees is expected to be out for an undetermined amount of time.

The Saints face the Atlanta Falcons Sunday at noon.

