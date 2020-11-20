Report: Taysom Hill to be Saints starting quarterback on Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – ESPN is reporting that Taysom Hill, not Jameis Winston, will be the Saints starting quarterback on Sunday.
Drew Brees was injured with broken ribs and a collapsed lung against the 49ers. Winston finished that game as quarterback for the Saints.
Brees is expected to be out for an undetermined amount of time.
The Saints face the Atlanta Falcons Sunday at noon.
