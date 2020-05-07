Report: Saints to open 2020 season against the Buccaneers

FOXBORO, MA – OCTOBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints talk after the game at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.The New England Patriots defeated the New Orleans Saints 30-27. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – According to a report, Drew Brees and Tom Brady, two future NFL Hall of Famers, are set to kick off the 2020 NFL season.

Nick Underhill with NewOrleans.football first reported the matchup Thursday morning.

Source: Saints to open season against Bucs, and some other highlights from the 2020 schedule https://t.co/Dc0arCpQdV via @NOdotFootball — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) May 7, 2020

The NFL is set to release its regular-season schedule tonight. The schedule will be revealed in a 3-hour telecast on NFL Network starting at 7 p.m.

Tom Brady signed a free-agent deal earlier this year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A separate report says the Saints will face the Vikings in a Christmas day matchup.

Two Saints games I've been able to confirm via sources:



• Week 2: At Raiders on MNF

• Christmas Day vs. Vikings in Superdome — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) May 7, 2020

The Saints finished the 2019 season 13-3, but loss to the Vikings in the playoffs.

