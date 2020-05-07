Report: Saints to open 2020 season against the Buccaneers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – According to a report, Drew Brees and Tom Brady, two future NFL Hall of Famers, are set to kick off the 2020 NFL season.
Nick Underhill with NewOrleans.football first reported the matchup Thursday morning.
The NFL is set to release its regular-season schedule tonight. The schedule will be revealed in a 3-hour telecast on NFL Network starting at 7 p.m.
Tom Brady signed a free-agent deal earlier this year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
A separate report says the Saints will face the Vikings in a Christmas day matchup.
The Saints finished the 2019 season 13-3, but loss to the Vikings in the playoffs.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.