Report: Sean Payton, Saints agree on 5-year contract extension

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 09, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The New Orleans Saints and head coach Sean Payton will be together for another five years.

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer says the Saints and Payton have agreed to a 5-year contract extension.

Scoopage: Saints and Sean Payton have agreed on a new 5-year extension. #breakingnews Payton loves the city, city loves him. He’s w them for half a decade @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 15, 2019

Payton has been with New Orleans since 2006 and is the winningest head coach in franchise history.

His new deal will keep him in New Orleans through the 2023 season.

Financial terms of Payton’s new deal have not been released.

