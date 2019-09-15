Report: Sean Payton, Saints agree on 5-year contract extension

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The New Orleans Saints and head coach Sean Payton will be together for another five years.
Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer says the Saints and Payton have agreed to a 5-year contract extension.
Payton has been with New Orleans since 2006 and is the winningest head coach in franchise history.
His new deal will keep him in New Orleans through the 2023 season.
Financial terms of Payton’s new deal have not been released.
