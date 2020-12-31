Saints defense peaking ahead of postseason run

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD.com) – New Orleans’ defense became a turnaround story during the regular season. After giving up 30 points-per-game during the Saints’ first five games, the team now ranks 8th in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 22 ppg.

“We knew what we were capable of. Just going out there and not really playing up to our standards, and a lot of little things, which we talked about at the beginning of the season, that we needed to fix which we definitely, slowly started to fix. Going from not playing as well to being one of the top defenses,” Saints defensive back PJ Williams said.

The Saints will prepare for another playoff push, but this year, New Orleans has the fifth best defense in total yards.

“Our mentality was to go from good to great this year. We certainly felt like the things that we were doing were taking us in that direction. Early on, we weren’t getting those results,” Saints linebacker Demario Davis said.

