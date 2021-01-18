Saints’ Erik McCoy on playoff elimination: “It’s a hard pill to swallow”

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints Offensive Lineman Erik McCoy spoke with local media Monday about the Saints loss in the NFC Divisional round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McCoy says that the loss “sucks” and it’s a “hard pill to swallow.”

the Saints offense turned the ball over 4 times, 3 of those interceptions by a pressured Drew Brees.

When asked if he had noticed anything on film that contributed to those turnovers, Eric McCoy says “I haven’t even watched the film yet. I couldn’t even stomach it last night.”

McCoy adds, ” The fact of the matter is, when you look at the statistics of it, when you have that many turnovers in a game, it’s hard to win.”

Questions surrounding this offense this season surround the possible retirement of Quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees finished the 2020 regular season with 2,942 yards passing, 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

While McCoy says he has not thought about Brees’ retirement he says that he always respects ” the way he came into work every day.”

“He was always locked in and on point. He was always sharp. I don’t even know how to explain it, but just seeing how he came into work every day, his professionalism. I feel like that really has kind of molded me into wanting to be that same type of player,” added McCoy.”