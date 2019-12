NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLA) – Gayle Benson, who owns the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans, gifted 21 residents of the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home with a paid trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando Friday, according to New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans Corporate Communications and Legends Manager Jordy Spitale.

Photos courtesy of Neworleanssaints.com











Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.