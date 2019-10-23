Saints QB Brees says playing against Cardinals is ‘the plan’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints leaves the field after being defeated by the Los Angeles Rams 27-9 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Drew Brees says he plans to play Sunday against Arizona unless his form in practice this week does not meet his expectations.

Brees, who spoke after practice on Wednesday, says he is comfortable throwing an NFL ball now that he is more than five weeks out of surgery on his right thumb. But Brees says he needs to see how accurate and effective he is throwing during competitive team drills this week before he knows for certain that his return is best for the team.

Brees says that technically his thumb won’t be fully healed until he’s three months out of surgery but that a surgically inserted internal brace provides enough support for him to grip the ball firmly now.

With backup QB Teddy Bridgewater filling in, the Saints have won all five games Brees has missed since his injury during New Orleans’ Week 2 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles.