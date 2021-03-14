Saints QB Drew Brees announces his retirement through Instagram post

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 05: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Taysom Hill #7 (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 05, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La (KTAL/KMSS) – New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement Sunday afternoon through an Instagram post.

The quarterback owns numerous NFL passing records, including the most career yards (80,358) and is second in career touchdowns (571).

He lead the New Orleans Saints to the franchise’s only Super Bowl victory in 2009.

Saints owner Gayle Benson released a statement on the newly retired quarterback. “Drew is so much more valuable than all the records, awards, and accolades that he amassed through a 15-year career with the New Orleans Saints.”

When Drew first joined the Saints in 2006, my late husband Tom was determined to deliver a team to New Orleans that would win a championship on the field and become a leader in the community following the setbacks that Hurricane Katrina dealt our region. Over and above his outstanding performance, Drew came to represent the resolve, passion, and drive that resonates not only with Saints fans and football fans, but our entire community.”