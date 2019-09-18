Saints QB Drew Brees reportedly having surgery on throwing hand Wednesday

(WVLA/WGMB) – According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will undergo surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles, California by Dr. Steven Shinn.

There is still no update on Brees’ timetable, but it is believed this surgery will sideline him for six weeks.

Brees received two opinions before making his final decision to have surgery under the direction of Dr. Shinn.

ESPN’s Mike Triplett reported in a tweet that Brees met with Dr. Tom Hunt in Houston Monday for a second opinion.

Dr. Shinn has treated both NBA guard Chris Paul and MLB center fielder Mike Trout for a torn ligament in their thumb. It is reported that Brees will receive the same surgery on his right hand.

Brees injured his throwing hand in the first quarter against the L.A. Rams after his hand came in contact with defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s right hand.