Saints’ Ryan Ramczyk talks run game’s recent success

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Fresh off of their 21-16 win over their division rival, New Orleans Saints Offensive Lineman Ryan Ramczyk spoke with media Monday about the recent success that the Saints’ ground game has had the last couple of weeks.

Against the Broncos, the Saints rushed for 229 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Sunday against the Falcons they rushed for another 209 and 1 score.

“I think the run game has been the emphasis for the last couple of weeks. Atlanta has a good defense up front for the running game. We handled the pressure and that went well. Coach (Payton) emphasized for us to keep running the ball. I think we ended up doing a very good job,” says Saints Offensive Lineman Ryan Ramczyk.

The New Orleans Saints are currently averaging 140 rush yards per game, the seventh-best average in the NFL.