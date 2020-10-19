Saints set to play Sunday in the Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – As it stands right now, the New Orleans Saints are still planning to take on the Carolina Panthers at home in the dome this weekend.

There were talks about moving some home games to Tiger Stadium this season if the city’s guidelines for reopening would allow for more fans in the Superdome.

This morning, Superdome officials confirmed they are preparing to host the game as planned.

The Saints play the Panthers on Sunday at noon.

