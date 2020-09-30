Saints’ Thomas returns to practice after missing 2 games

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 16: Wide receiver Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints top receiver Michael Thomas returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his ankle in New Orleans’ season-opening victory over Tampa Bay on Sept. 13.

The Saints visit Detroit on Sunday and have lost both games Thomas has missed to fall to 1-2 and into second place in the NFC South Division.

Thomas has been named All-Pro the past two seasons.

He set an NFL single-season record in 2019 with 149 catches.

His 1,725 yards receiving led the Saints last season. His nine touchdowns receiving tied for the team lead with running back Alvin Kamara.