With New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas continuing his holdout, the Saints started training camp with 14 wide outs ready to take advantage of extra reps, and the younger receivers left an impression on head coach Sean Payton.

“It’s a smart group. Some of these younger guys are doing well. Watching the whole practice and the back end of those reps, those drills, I thought some of those guys today looked pretty good.”

For the full story, click the video!