Sean Payton describes the evolution of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton spoke with media Thursday about his upcoming matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Thursday, Payton was asked about the evolution of Tom Brady and this relatively new Bucs team in a season overshadowed by Covid-19.

“Relatively no offseason, so someone like Tom (Brady) who comes to a new club, you’re not provided those normal OTA’s, call it mini-camps where you’re having opportunities to begin to put in a system. I think that, without speaking for them, I think that we saw that progression that’s probably still evolved throughout the course of the season and quite honestly with us the same way,” says Saints Head Coach Sean Payton.

Payton adds that “this last half of the season, or last third of the season I think they’re playing at a very high level.”

The Buccaneers finished the 2020 NFL regular season ranked top-5 in the NFL in total offense, passing, and rushing.

Their defense also finished 5th in total yards allowed per game, 3 spots behind the New Orleans Saints.

The New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play this Sunday at 5:40 p.m. in the Superdome.

For full coverage of the New Orleans Saints NFC Divisional Round matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, don’t forget to tune into our Road to Tampa: Divisional Round Special Friday at 6:30 p.m. on WGNO.