Shreveport natives White, Stevenson make Louisiana returns in Bills-Saints matchup

NEW ORLEANS, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Shreveport natives Marquez Stevenson and Tre’Davious White made their returns to their home state on Thanksgiving, as the Buffalo Bills defeated the New Orleans Saints 31-6.

Stevenson served primarily on special teams in the matchup, returning five punts for 49 yards. White deflected a pass before exiting the game early with a knee injury. He did not return.

Stevenson is in the middle of his rookie season in the NFL after starring at Northwood High School before heading to the University of Houston to play collegiate football. White is a graduate of Green Oaks High School. He is in his fifth season with Buffalo after an All-American college career at LSU.