Amari Cooper placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) runs up field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — On Friday, the Dallas Cowboys moved wide receiver Amari Cooper to the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss Sunday’s bout against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Cowboys are also on a short week and host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving, Cooper’s former team. Cooper could miss that game as well.

It’s a huge loss for one of the top-rated offenses in the NFL.

Though Michael Gallup’s return from IR could prove Cooper’s absence won’t be missed as much.

Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, and Cedrick Wilson are the Cowboys’ top three receivers while Cooper is out.

Noah Brown has been a regular in the rotation and viable option for Dak Prescott. Malik Turner could also get some looks after catching two touchdowns against Denver.