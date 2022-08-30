FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Dallas Cowboys joined the rest of the teams in the NFL in cutting their 80-man rosters down to 53 active players before the NFL deadline Tuesday afternoon.
Among the cuts are both backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush and Will Grier, as well as the team’s only kicker veteran Brett Maher.
At least two, if not all three of those players could be named to the practice squad or re-signed under different contract terms as early as Wednesday morning.
Quarterback Ben DiNucci and wide receiver TJ Vasher were also on the cut list, and are both likely to move on to other NFL clubs if they expect to be in the league this season.
Two players with possible season ending injuries were waived injured. If either Aaron Shampklin or Issac Taylor-Stuart clear medical waivers, they could return to the team or the practice squad at some point in the season.
The Cowboys will name their 16-player practice squad on Wednesday per league rules. Here is a list of the players waived by the team on Tuesday:
Waived:
- G Isaac Alarcon
- DT Josiah Bronson
- DE Markaviest Bryant
- T Aviante Collins
- S Tyler Coyle
- RB Malik Davis
- QB Ben DiNucci
- WR Dontario Drummond
- C James Empey
- CB C.J. Goodwin
- QB Will Grier
- LB Storey Jackson
- LB Malik Jefferson
- G Braylon Jones
- C Alec Lindstrom
- K Brett Maher
- TE Sean McKeon
- LS Jake McQuaide
- QB Cooper Rush
- T Amon Simon
- WR Brandon Smith
- DE Mika Tafua
- S Juanyeh Thomas
- WR T.J. Vasher
- DT Carlos Watkins
Waived/Injured:
- RB Aaron Shampklin
- CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart
Reserve/NFI:
- LB Damone Clark