Cowboys select LSU LB Jabril Cox No. 115 in NFL Draft

CLEVELAND — The Dallas Cowboys selected LSU linebacker Jabril Cox No. 115 overall with their first pick of the third day of the NFL Draft Saturday.

Cox played the 2020 season at LSU after transferring from North Dakota State. He made 58 tackles and caught three interceptions in his lone season as a Tiger.

Before coming to LSU, Cox was a three-time FCS national champion and a two-time FCS All-American at NDSU.

The Cowboys also used each of their first five picks in the draft on defensive players. They snagged Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons in the first round and took two cornerbacks and two defensive linemen on day two of the draft.

The Cowboys have one more pick in the fourth round of the draft: No. 138 overall. They also have one pick in the fifth round, two in the sixth round and one in the seventh round.