Cowboys stick with defense on day two of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND — The Dallas Cowboys focused on improving their defense in day two of the NFL Draft Friday, spending all four of their picks on defensive players.

Dallas took Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons with the No. 12 pick of the first round Thursday night, and bolstered their defensive line and secondary Friday.

The Cowboys took Kentucky cornerback Kelvin Joseph at No. 44 overall with their lone second round pick. Joseph played one season for the Wildcats after transferring from LSU and picked off four passes.

They went defensive line with their next two picks, taking UCLA defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and Iowa defensive end Chauncey Golston.

Both players were productive in shortened seasons. Odighizuwa had four sacks and made the All-Pac 12 First Team, and Golston was a First Team All-Big 12 selection with 5.5 sacks.

Dallas’ final pick of the night was Oregon State cornerback Nahshon Wright. Wright has prototypical cornerback size at 6-foot-4 and had five interceptions over the past two seasons.

The Cowboys gave up 29.6 points per game last season, the fifth-worst mark in the NFL. Clearly, their priority in the early rounds of the draft was addressing that.