Dallas Cowboys open training camp

OXNARD, CA (Silver Star Nation) – After holding the 2020 Cowboys training camp at the Star in Frisco, Texas due to the pandemic, the Dallas Cowboys returned Wednesday to Oxnard, California for the start of the 2021 camp.

With quarterback Dak Prescott back at the helm, along with some top draft picks, Cowboys brass has high hopes for the season.

While the attention will be on wins and losses once the team starts playing, right now both Owner Jerry Jones and Head Coach Mike McCarthy talked extensively about COVID19 and the slow return to normal life as a football team.

The coach and owner made their comments at the team’s opening news conference Wednesday afternoon.