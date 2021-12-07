Mickey: Cowboys finding ways to win

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Dallas Cowboys are back in action at AT&T Stadium Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

The Cowboys got back in the win column after going on a two game skid, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving.

The Cowboys entered the week on a ‘mini-bye,’ 10 days between Thursday night’s win against the Saints and the next game against Washington on Sunday. The team played three games in 12 days and struggled throughout those days dealing with injuries and COVID-19 protocols.

America’s team hit the ‘mini-bye’ at the right time as coaches in COVID-19 protocol return and expect to get get a few players back from IR.

As always, Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has the latest.