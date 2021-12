FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – After a miserable 2020 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys are experiencing a very successful 2021 campaign.

The team has already won the NFC East division and is still in contention for the number one seed in the NFC.

One of the keys to the team’s success has been the resurgence of the defense. Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says this team is fun to watch.