Mickey: Don’t sleep on the Raiders

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – The Dallas Cowboys were lacking in several areas on Sunday when they were soundly beaten by the Kansas City Chiefs 19 to 9.

The Cowboys were missing too many starters on both sides of the ball and it showed. The offense was anemic as the line failed to protect quarterback Dak Prescott throughout the game.

On the defensive side, the loss of Randy Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence was evident by the way the Chiefs moved the ball at times with ease.

