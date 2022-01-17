Mickey explains the final Cowboys play

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – The Cowboys final attempt to win Sunday’s NFL Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers ended when the clock expired on Dak Prescott.

Prescott ran the ball with just 14 seconds left in the game but wasn’t able to get the ball to the referee fast enough to beat the clock and get one last shot at the end zone.

Several people, including Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy, questioned the fact that the referee was not close enough to the play to spot the ball in a timely manner, but the rules state that the ref has to spot the ball, something the Cowboys did on their own.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola breaks down the final play with the help of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.