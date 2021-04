The threat for showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to shift south Thursday night and Friday. The chance for rain will decrease Saturday and increase again Sunday. More storms will be possible Tuesday followed by an extended period of dry weather.

Thursday was a cloudy and stormy day across most of the ArkLaTex. The day began with showers and thunderstorms mainly focused over the northern half of the area. A cold front responsible for the rain has been slowly drifting southward. This will continue to decrease the rain over the northern part of the area and increase the rain over the south. Futurecast shows that the threat of showers and thunderstorms will become focused over East Texas and Northwest Louisiana Thursday night and Friday.