Mickey’s keys to beating the Giants

FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Dallas Cowboys will try to extend their winning streak to four when they host the New York Giants on Sunday.

America’s team continues to keep the foot on the gas pedal, after handing Carolina its first loss of the season.

The Giants are coming off their first victory of the season, beating the New Orleans Saints 27-21 in overtime.

Cowboys defensive end Dorance Armstrong and safety Donovan Wilson have been ruled out of Sunday’s contest according to reports.

Running back Ezekiel Elliot and wide receiver Amari Cooper have been ruled as questionable but Head Coach Mike McCarthy expects them to play. Defensive ends Randy Gregory and Carlos Watkins and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe have also been ruled as questionable.

As always, our Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola has his Keys to Victory report ahead of Sunday’s game.

The game kicks off on FOX at 3:25 p.m. Central Daylight Time Sunday.