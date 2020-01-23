49ers’ George Kittle gives Super Bowl tickets to family of fallen military veteran

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle speaks at a news conference at the team’s NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. The 49ers are scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game Sunday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The wife and son of a fallen Northern California military veteran will be attending the Super Bowl next month — thanks to a generous gift by San Francisco 49ers’ tight end George Kittle.

Martin LaMar, of Sacramento, was shot and killed in Iraq in 2011 while serving his second tour in the military.

He previously served in the U.S. Marines and the Gulf War after first enlisting in the 1980s.

His wife, Josephine LaMar, learned to love the game of football because of her husband.

Josephine LaMar and her teenage son Nicholas will be attending the Super Bowl because of a donation from Kittle, the USAA and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.

“It’s a special privilege to be able to team up with USAA and TAPS to award a trip to the Super Bowl to Sergeant LaMar’s family in recognition of his military service and paying the ultimate sacrifice in service of our country,” Kittle said in a statement Thursday.

On Twitter, the 49er said he was “excited” to provide Josephine and Nicholas LaMar with the tickets to the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl begins at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.