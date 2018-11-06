All the details you need to know about Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 15: General view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior the matchup between the Atlanta United and the Seattle Sounders FC 2 on July 15, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Super Bowl fans are counting down the days and hoping their favorite teams make it to the big showdown in Atlanta Feb. 3.

This is the third time Atlanta will play host to the Super Bowl. It previously hosted it in 1994 and 2000. However, this is the first time players will vie for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Atlanta’s new Mercedes-Benz stadium.

CBS is televising the Super Bowl LIII, which people can watch on their local stations or via cable. CBS will also offer a stream of the game through its CBS All Access subscription. It is offering a week free trial for customers.

If fans want to do more than watch from home, they’ll have to pay up. The NFL doesn’t sell tickets directly to the public, and tickets are already being offered for thousands of dollars online. The NFL’s official ticket partner is On Location Experiences, and is offering ticket packages ranging from $5,000 to $17,500. Resale sites have tickets listed ranging from $3,000 to $16,039.

For those who travel to Atlanta, there are a number of Super Bowl-related events, including a nine-day Super Bowl Live festival in Centennial Olympic Park, which will have free concerts and activities.