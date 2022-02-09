(NEXSTAR) — No, you aren’t seeing things. NBC’s Mike Tirico was in Beijing Monday night. On Wednesday and Thursday evenings, you’ll see him in NBC’s Connecticut studios. And this weekend, he’ll be broadcasting from the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

“It is a cool double,” Tirico told reporter Jack Doles. “It’s the biggest sporting event in the world on top of the biggest sporting event in American sports.”

Tirico was originally scheduled to stay in Beijing through Thursday before going to Los Angeles. NBC officials, though, have reiterated that his schedule was subject to change based on COVID-19 and other factors.

“This is fun,” Tirico said chuckling. “The logistics are the logistics. We have the best teams working on this to make it possible for me to host both shows. It’s easy.”

While he’ll certainly be studying on long flights, Tirico said he’s been trying to take an hour each day to prepare for the Super Bowl. He said got up at 4 a.m. local time in Beijing to watch the NFL conference championship games.

Tirico said he’s looking forward to the Super Bowl’s big storylines, particularly around the two quarterbacks. You can watch the full conversation with Doles in the video player above.

This is the first year that the Olympics and Super Bowl are taking place at the same time. Four years ago, Tirico missed the Super Bowl as he was preparing for his first Olympics as prime-time host in Pyeongchang.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)