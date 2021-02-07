Big Game Bound game day special breaking down Chiefs-Buccaneers picks live at 2 p.m. ET

TAMPA (WFLA) – It all comes down to the 55th annual showdown between the best of the best in the NFL: The Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on their home field, will fight for one championship.

History will be made, as Tom Brady looks to capture a seventh ring in his NFL-record 10th Super Bowl appearance and Patrick Mahomes looks to go back to back as the youngest QB to appear in consecutive Super Bowls and win two Super Bowl rings. Both Brady and Mahomes will be vying for another Super Bowl MVP title, as well.

Who will take home the Lombardi Trophy? Super Bowl LV kicks off at 6:30 p.m.