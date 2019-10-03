‘Big Game Bound’ Week 5: John Elway talks success on and off the field

(NEXSTAR) — It’s Week 5 of “Big Game Bound,” and this week we’re talking with one of the greatest of all time. Hall of Fame and Super Bowl-winning quarterback John Elway joins the show to talk about the current state of the league and his battle with a rare hand condition.

Plus, we’re breaking down two can’t-miss matchups. First, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers travel to ‘Jerry World’ for a meeting with the Dallas Cowboys. Next, the Thursday night game features two contenders in the NFC: the Los Angeles Rams head north to Seattle to take on the Seahawks and the 12th man.

This week’s episode, which streamed exclusively on Nexstar Nation websites on Thursday, Oct. 3, includes:

What the Hallock: Former NFL fullback Ty Hallock breaks down the teams that are trending in the right direction.

The Big Decision: Bob Harris from FootballDiehards.com is helping you with your fantasy football lineup. Is Melvin Gordon poised for a big return? Where should you be looking for your under-the-radar breakout star?

is helping you with your fantasy football lineup. Is Melvin Gordon poised for a big return? Where should you be looking for your under-the-radar breakout star? The Big Guest: John Elway talks about the keys to success in football and in life. What makes a great leader, and the difference between leading a team on the field and in the front office.

“Big Game Bound,” hosted by WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles, streams every Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the stream live, you can watch episodes on demand by clicking or tapping here.