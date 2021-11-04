Big Game Bound Week 9: Rodgers’ positive test affects Packers-Chiefs showdown, plus picks from former NFL safety Antoine Bethea

INDIANAPOLIS – Week 9 officially marks the halfway point of the NFL season with the new 18-week, 17-game schedule this year.

Fans were looking forward to a showdown between two of the league’s best quarterbacks, the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, but the Green Bay QB’s positive COVID-19 test will force Jordan Love into his pro debut on Sunday.

WFRV in Green Bay’s Burke Griffin joins Chris Hagan on “Big Game Bound” to discuss how the Packers will adjust without the reigning MVP and what to expect out of Love.

This week’s show also gets the Kansas City perspective, plus we’ll have reports from Carolina as the Panthers (4-4) meet the Patriots (4-4) and from Pittsburgh as the Steelers (4-3) host the Bears (3-5) on Monday Night Football.

With Jarrett Payton on assignment, there’s no “Payton’s Picks,” so BGB has “Antoine’s Answers.” Antoine Bethea, who played safety for 14 seasons in the NFL, won a Super Bowl and now hosts “The Man to Man Podcast,” gives his weekly picks.