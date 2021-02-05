Buccaneers legend surprises healthcare workers with Super Bowl tickets

The NFL has invited around 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers to be at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve seen a lot of dreams come true this season, not only for the Buccaneers but also for some very special fans who have spent the majority of the year risking their lives to save the lives of others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Current and former Buccaneer players have been surprising healthcare workers in Tampa Bay with tickets to Super Bowl LV over the past two weeks.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski was on a roll with several surprises but now Bucs legend and Super Bowl champion Ronde Barber is handing some out himself.

With his mask on and autographed helmets in hand, Barber walked through Tampa General Hospital with a game plan to make several frontline heroes very happy.

“You’re getting a ticket to Super Bowl 55!” he announced to several employees who believed they were going to watch the big game from home. One of them was Senior Director of Emergency Service Michele Moran.

“It was unbelievable! Surprise of a lifetime, no doubt!” she told 8 On Your Side.

The NFL is turning Super Bowl LV into an incredible show of appreciation. Around 7,500 healthcare workers from across the nation will help fill Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

“It just means the world to be recognized!” added Moran.

“Oh my God! I’m a big football fan! You guys have no idea,” she exclaimed as Barber handed her an autographed souvenir helmet.

The Buccaneers fan has lived in Tampa for eight years and she’s never missed a Super Bowl. She was glued to her TV when Barber helped the Bucs become champions in 2003.

“An exceptional game overall and so to see him in person and to get this experience you know you fast forward to today and never would I had dreamed that would happen. Very grateful,” said Moran, “I purchased a Jersey that’s Ronde Barber so I can be representing him. It was such a special day for me and I just wanted to give back as well.”

And, she had one last thing to say: “Go Bucs!”

Moran says being able to attend the Super Bowl gives her hope for the future as more and more people get the COVID-19 vaccine and can slowly return to normalcy.

Every healthcare worker invited to the game has received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.