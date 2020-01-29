Find your Super Bowl hometown hero

The 54th competition to crown a new football champion will feature players from 33 different states and five countries.



If you have not decided which team you are pulling for this Sunday, maybe you’ll find a connection to your state or your hometown that will help you decide.

var divElement = document.getElementById(‘viz1580338500124’); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName(‘object’)[0]; if ( divElement.offsetWidth > 800 ) { vizElement.style.width=’800px’;vizElement.style.height=’827px’;} else if ( divElement.offsetWidth > 500 ) { vizElement.style.width=’800px’;vizElement.style.height=’827px’;} else { vizElement.style.width=’100%’;vizElement.style.height=’1027px’;} var scriptElement = document.createElement(‘script’); scriptElement.src = ‘https://public.tableau.com/javascripts/api/viz_v1.js’; vizElement.parentNode.insertBefore(scriptElement, vizElement);

Super Bowl LIV takes place Sunday, February 2nd at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.



The first Super Bowl was played on Jan. 15, 1967, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with the Green Bay Packers beating the Kansas City Chiefs 35 to 10.



This will be the 16th NFL championship game in Florida: the 11th time in south Florida (Miami) and the 6th time at the home of the Miami Dolphins. Miami hosted its first Super Bowl (II) in 1968 and its most recent (XLIV) in 2010.