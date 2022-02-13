LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — With Americans expected to bet big on Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, some viewers who may be watching more for the commercials can still get in on some of the lighter action.
If touchdowns, interceptions and sacks don’t pique your interest, some interesting prop bets might.
What is a prop bet?
According to bookies.com, “A prop bet is a bet that isn’t made on the result of a game, but on an individual player or event in that game. Almost any bet on a game, with the exception of point spread, total and moneyline, can be considered a prop bet.
There are also other types of prop bets, ones that don’t require much football acumen, such as betting on who will win the coin toss or how long the National Anthem will last.
how do the odds work?
For example, +180 means that if you bet $100, you would win $180. On the flip side, -180 means you would need to bet $180 to win $100.
Here are a few of this year’s strangest prop bets:
The Gatorade bath
A Super Bowl tradition is also one of its most popular exotic props, with online sportsbooks offering odds on the color of the Gatorade bath given to the winning coach of the Super Bowl.
Orange has been the most popular color over the years and tops the odds boards once again for 2022.
|Color
|Odds
|Orange
|+200
|None
|+300
|Blue
|+400
Odds as of Feb. 1, 2022. Gatorade Bath Props, according to covers.com.
First Anheuser-Busch brand commercial to run
|Brand
|Odds
|Budweiser
|+170
|Bud Light Next
|+200
|Michelob Ultra
|+400
|Cutwater Spirits
|+450
|Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda
|+600
|Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer
|+700
Length of national anthem
|Time
|Odds
|Over 1:35
|-130
|Under 1:35
|-110
First song performed during halftime show
Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J. Blige are scheduled to play the halftime show.
|Song
|Odds
|“California Love”
|+250
|“The Next Episode”
|+300
|“Family Affair”
|+450
|“Nuthin’ But a ‘G’ Thang”
|+600
|“Lose Yourself”
|+650
|“Drop It Like It’s Hot”
|+700
|“All the Stars”
|+900
|“Still D.R.E.”
|+900
|“HUMBLE”
|+900
How many songs will be performed
|Number of songs
|Odds
|Over 7.5
|-140
|Under 7.5
|-110
Coin toss
|Result
|Odds
|Heads
|-103
|Tails
|-103
Which celebrity will be shown on tv first
|Celebrity
|Odds
|Leonardo DiCaprio
|+200
|Matt Damon
|+225
|Ben Affleck
|+250
|Jennifer Lopez
|+350
|Kim Kardashian
|+500
Will a Player Propose after the game
|Yes/No
|Odds
|Yes
|+400
|No
|-650
Who will the game’s MVP reference first in his speech
|Mention
|Odds
|Teammates
|-125
|God
|+225
|Family
|+700
|City/Fans
|+750
|Coaches
|+900
|Team Owner
|+2000
Number of times ‘home field advantage’ mentioned in broadcast
|Mentions
|Odds
|Over 1.5 times
|-140
|Under 1.5 times
|+100