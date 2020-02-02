Hoping for his crowning achievement, much of football world pulling for Andy Reid

AVENTURA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 30: Head Coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 30, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — All week long we`ve heard from fans, Chiefs players, and fellow coaches who want so badly for Andy Reid to finally get a Super Bowl win.

The outpouring for “Big Red” is overwhelming, even from guys who have coached and played against him.

“He’s a great coach. He’s been a great coach in our league for a long time. I think that’s why people are pulling for him,” Hall of Fame coach and FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson said.

“Everybody loves him. I said, ‘Your players don’t just play for you, they like you!’ A lot of players don’t like their head coach until they leave… they’re all pulling for Andy.”

FOX studio host Curt Menefee echoed Johnson, saying that outside of San Francisco, the football world wants to see Reid and the Chiefs win.

“Almost anyone who is not part of the San Francisco 49ers in the National Football League is rooting for Kansas City because of Andy Reid. He may be the most beloved, I won’t just say coach, person, in the entire National Football League,” Menefee said. “They would love to see this be a crowning achievement for him.”

And while Reid hears it all, he’s not one to focus on himself, putting emphasis on the team.

“I’m humbled by it. Very humbled by it. I have great guys here. Friends likewise around the league. Been doing it a long time,” Reid said.

“This is about this team, the guys that have worked so hard to get where they are. The players, the coaches, the organization. It’s a team effort even getting to this position. It’s not about one position. Right now, my complete focus is on making sure we as coaches do a good job, as players do a good job in the Super Bowl.”