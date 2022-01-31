SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport will be well-represented at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles next month, with three local former high school football standouts on the rosters and one former C.E. Byrd highstepper cheering them on from on the sidelines.

Fair Park alum Robert Rochell is now a defensive back for the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo courtesy: Los Angeles Rams)

Fair Park alum Robert Rochell is now a defensive back for the Rams and former Evangel and Lousiana Tech wide receiver Trent Taylor now plays for the Bengals after joining the team as a free agent in May.

Rochell went on to Central Arkansas from Fair Park and was a fourth-round draft pick for the Rams in 2021.

Former Calvary Baptist Academy running back Brandon Wilson also plays for the Bengals, joining the team as a sixth-round draft pick out of Houston in 2017. Unfortunately, Wilson will be on the bench for The Big Game after tearing his ACL earlier this season.

Former Evangel and Lousiana Tech WR Trent Taylor now plays for the Bengals. (Photo courtesy: Cincinnati Bengals)

Former Calvary Baptist Academy running back Brandon Wilson now plays for the Bengals. (Photo courtesy: Cincinnati Bengals)

Cheering Rochell and the rest of the Bengals on from the sidelines will be former C.E. Byrd highstepper and current BenGal, Winter-Noelle Grant. The 2014 Byrd grad also teaches special education and is seeking her second Master’s Degree in dance.

The Rams punched their ticket to The Big Game Sunday with a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Longview High School alum Travin Howard, whose interception with just over a minute remaining helped clinch the NFC title, will represent East Texas in the matchup.

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow lead his Cincinnati Bengals in a victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (14-6) in overtime on Sunday to win the AFC championship.

Grant posted video of the euphoric reaction to the Bengals win, featuring her and some of her fellow BenGals and friends screaming, cheering, and crying.

“It was the final minutes of the game, and we were just like, “Guys! We’re actually going to the Super Bowl!” If you look at the video, I was standing there kind of stunned at first because I didn’t believe it was actually happening. I just had to let it all sink in,” Grant recalls.

“But definitely, we were excited. It was just such a surreal feeling. I honestly felt so grateful, especially being a rookie, getting to go to the Super Bowl. Like, that rarely happens.”

The Bengals and the Rams will meet in Los Angeles on February 13.