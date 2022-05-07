By: Tanner Craft (LSUS Athletics)

STERLINGTON, La (LSUS Athletics) – The No. 3 LSUS Baseball team (47-5) dropped their second game of the 2022 Red River Athletic Conference Tournament against Southwest, 7-6. With the loss, the Pilots fall 47-5 on the season and are eliminated from the RRAC Tournament. The Mustangs improve to 32-19 on the season after the win.

The Pilots jumped out to a lead in the second inning when Cameron Lewis singled home Allbry Major to give them a 1-0 lead. They then scored two in the third when Josh Wunnenberg brought home two with a single, bringing home Zyon Avery and Carlos Pineyro. A JB Trees single in the fourth brought home the fourth run of the game for the Pilots, which was followed by the Mustangs getting on the board with their first run in the bottom half.

A two-run homer by the Mustangs in the fifth made it a 4-3 Pilots lead until the seventh. Another Wunnenberg single in the seventh pushed the Pilot lead to 5-3. Then Major made it 6-3 with a solo homer in the eighth, giving the Pilots a three-run lead heading into the ninth.

The Mustangs came to bat in the bottom of the ninth trailing by three and got the first two batters on after two errors by the Pilots. Four of their next five batters singled to bring home four runs and walk it off to keep their season going and eliminate the Pilots from the tournament.

The Pilots will be back in action on Monday, May 16th when they kick off play in the Shreveport Bracket of the NAIA Opening Round.