No tailgating permitted for 2020 Razorback football season

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – OCTOBER 27: Views around Donald W. Reynolds Stadium of the Arkansas Razorbacks before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Razorback Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Commodores defeated the Razorbacks 45-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

A number of traditional game-day experiences will be significantly changed or eliminated for this season to provide the safest environment, according to the University of Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorback Athletics has issued its plan for the 2020 Razorback football season.

With almost 33,000 season tickets sold (not including students) and approximately 16,000-17,000 seats available per game, we’ve prepared a plan based upon Razorback Foundation membership priority that allows as many season ticket purchasers as possible the chance to attend multiple games this season.

Per the University of Arkansas:

● All event staff and employees will wear face coverings at all times

● All guests will be required to wear face coverings (over the nose and mouth) from the time they get in line to enter the stadium until the time of exiting.

● Lines will be queued at all gates, concession stands and merchandise locations, following social distance guidelines with 6-feet distancing markers placed throughout the venue and strictly enforced.

● Contactless transactions will be introduced for concessions and merchandise purchases.

● Restroom layouts have been modified to provide proper social distancing.

● Handwashing/Hand sanitizing stations will be added throughout facilities to supplement restroom use.

● Extensive cleaning and sanitation efforts including deep cleaning prior to games and disinfecting of high-frequency touchpoints throughout the event.

● Mobile-only ticketing to provide contactless experience at gates and in the stands. Click here for more information about mobile ticketing.

● Tailgating will not be permitted, per ADH directive.

● Reduced capacity in venue, based upon current state Phase II social distancing standards.

According to the UofA, a number of traditional game-day experiences will be significantly changed or eliminated for this season to provide the safest environment:

● Tailgating: Tailgating is an extremely important aspect of the college football gameday experience. However, based upon direction from the ADH, tailgating will not be permitted on University of Arkansas property this fall. This is inclusive of parking lots and tented areas such as Victory Village and The Gardens.

● Shuttle Service: Limited shuttle service will be provided and operate at a reduced capacity and face coverings will be required.

● Parking Lots: Parking lots will open 3 hours prior to kickoff.

● Gates Opening: Gates to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will open 30 minutes later than in previous years. In 2020, general seating gates will open 90 minutes prior to kickoff and suite and loge gate entries will open 2 hours prior to kickoff.

● Gate Entry: It is recommended that fans enter the stadium through the gate designated in our game week communication.

● HogTown: The pregame fan fest/street festival that debuted last season on Maple Street will be put on hold for the 2020 season.

● Hog Walk: The tradition of lining the ropes of Lot 44 (The Pit) to welcome and high-five the team as they enter the stadium will be put on pause for this season. The team buses will drop the players off right at the front of the game day locker room entrance.

● Band: The SEC is has approved allowing bands to play abbreviated performances in both pregame and halftime. Unfortunately, however, only the drumline will be able to play from the stands during the game.

● Running Through the A: The field must be cleared of activity prior to the team coming out of the locker room, so their ‘running through the A’ formed by the band on the field will be eliminated for the upcoming season.

● Spirit Squads: While cheerleaders, pom squad and mascots will be in attendance and visible in some capacity, they will not be allowed to be on the sidelines during the game and their direct interactions with fans will be eliminated, due to social distancing precautions.

Based on ADH guidelines, the capacity at DWRRS will be limited for the 2020 season.

University and Department of Athletics leaders have been working in concert with the ADH to maximize potential capacity while still adhering to all protocols, the UA states.

According to the university, it has been its goal to allow as many Razorback fans as possible the opportunity to safely attend a game.

The current Phase II of the State of Arkansas’ Re-Opening guidelines requires 6-feet of social distancing. To maintain 6-feet of spacing in every direction between seating blocks, the estimated percentage of capacity permitted inside DWRRS is 21-23% or 16,000-17,000 available seats including our premium areas, general seating and an allocation for our students.

With almost 33,000 season tickets sold (not including students) and approximately 16,000-17,000 seats available per game, we’ve prepared a plan based upon Razorback Foundation membership priority that allows as many season ticket purchasers as possible the chance to attend multiple games this season.

● Due to extremely limited quantities of seats, season ticket purchasers will be able to request either a 5-game, 3-game (LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss) or 2-game (Georgia, Alabama) season ticket plan.

Next week, all season ticket holders will receive an email survey where they can submit their preference regarding available ticket packages.

The Razorback Ticket Center and Razorback Foundation will review requests and allocate requested seats as available based on 2020 Annual Fund membership level and Priority Points. Suite and loge box holders will have access to a 5-game season ticket plan inclusive of the number of permanent seats in their suite or loge box.

● Allocations of seats grouped in club areas and in the general bowl must be distanced 6-feet apart from each other as per ADH guidelines. As such, fans should not expect to receive their normal season ticket location this year.

● If for any reason you do not feel comfortable attending games this fall, please contact the Razorback Ticket Center to discuss your options, including donating all or a portion of your ticket purchase to the Razorback Foundation. Rest assured, you will be able to renew the same seat locations for the 2021 season.