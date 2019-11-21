Breaking News
North Desoto's Sarpy signs with Little Rock
Josh Sarpy’s wrestling career will continue at the college level.

On Wednesday, Sarpy signed with Arkansas-Little Rock, becoming the first North Desoto wrestler to sign a Division I scholarship.

Little Rock is a new program, and will compete in the Pac-12.

Sarpy says he’s excited about the opportunity to become a Division I wrestler.

“I had a lot of schools ask me to come wrestle for them but that was the first D1 school,” Sarpy said. “I like the facility and where it’s at and I really like coach Erisman and the secondary coach and how they treat people and what they want to do and the morals that they want to win.”

