NATCHITOCHES, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Northwestern Demons took on the Wichita Shockers Sunday afternoon.

In the fourth inning, the shockers were up one. The Demons were looking to get on the board but they struck out.

By the seventh inning, the score was tied 1-1 and the final score is 3-2 Northwestern. This is the second win for the demons out of the three-game series.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.