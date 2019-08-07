Northwood looking to light up the scoreboard in 2019

The Northwood Falcons return a senior loaded class, and are ready to defend their district 1-4A title.

Jim Gatlin said, “It all starts off honestly, we’ve got 30 seniors. Last year we had 11 seniors, and we have 30 now, so they’re on the field. It’s a senior loaded experienced team.”

The Falcons have made a name for themselves in recent years for big offensive numbers, averaging 42 points over the last two seasons. You can expect them to bring that kind of firepower again in 2019.

Falcon quarterback Luke Bogan said, “I think we have the ability to do that, but I think the main goal is just to win every week, but I think we have the ability to put up big points this year.”

Offensive lineman Cameron Foster said, “Right now, we’re looking good right now. I mean we’ve got a good front five. Our receivers, they’re coming back. They’re coming along. So, we’re going to be good this year. We’ve got a good running back. We’re going to be pretty good this year.”

But it all starts with quarterback Luke Bogan, who is back for his third year as the starter, and this time he doesn’t have a shoulder injury hampering him.

Gatlin said, “He’s now at 100 percent, and it’s zipping, and now he’s been in the weight room. He’s gotten bigger, he’s gotten faster, he’s gotten stronger, his arm’s better. So, he’s going to be better than he ever has been.”

The Northwood offense gets most of the headlines, but don’t sleep on their D. The Falcons have nine starters back on a group that held opponents to just 15 points a game.

Gatlin said, “Defensively we’re strong. The majority of our guys are coming back, so hopefully we can have some more turnovers, we can have stops, and get our offense the ball a little more.”

Combine that staunch D with an experienced offense, and you get a pretty dangerous team.