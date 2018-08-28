Sports

Northwood Moving Out of Training Camp Mentality

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 10:49 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2018 10:49 PM CDT

The Northwood Falcons are entering week one of the high school football season, but does that mean their mindset changes this week?

The Falcons say they hope to move out of a training camp mentality now that it's game week.

Click the video above to hear from Northwood head coach Jim Gatlin.

