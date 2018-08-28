Northwood Moving Out of Training Camp Mentality
The Northwood Falcons are entering week one of the high school football season, but does that mean their mindset changes this week?
The Falcons say they hope to move out of a training camp mentality now that it's game week.
Click the video above to hear from Northwood head coach Jim Gatlin.
More Stories
-
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
WE MEET…
-
CAIRO (AP) - Mohamed Salah has reignited a months-old dispute with…
-
CHICAGO (AP) - Jon Lester got it done with his arm, glove and…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.