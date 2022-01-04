Northwood picks up first district win against North DeSoto

STONEWALL, La (KMSS/KTAL) – The Lady Griffins may have scored the first basket of the game, but the Falcons tied it up quick and never looked back as Northwood picked up its first district win with a 50-31 victory over North DeSoto.

The Falcons have now won back-to-back games and move to 11-10 on the year, while the Lady Griffins drop to 4-11 with an 0-2 record in district play.

Northwood is back at it Friday against district rival Booker T. Washington while North DeSoto continues district play against against Evangel.