Northwood uses second half push to beat Woodlawn

The Northwood Falcons find themselves back in the win column following Thursday’s 28-18 victory over the Woodlawn Knights.

This was just a two point game at the half, with Northwood leading Woodlawn, 14-12, but a strong second half push by the Falcons was enough to lock up the win.

Northwood moves to 6-2 on the season. They’ll return to action next week against Leesville.

Woodlawn’s loss drops the Knights to 1-7 on the season. They’ll try to get their first district win next week on the road at North Desoto.

