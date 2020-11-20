Nov. 19 Thursday Night High School Football Scoreboard

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS)-The Thursday night lights were bright across the Ark-La-Tex this evening with Louisiana’s regular season winding down while Texas’ playoffs continued on. In Louisiana, Booker T. Washington played host to Woodlawn for their annual Senior night, while Southwood looked for their first win of the season against Byrd. In the Lone Star state, Timpson looked to avoid an early playoff exit, while Waskom and Daingerfield battled to keep their seasons alive. All area scores from Thursday night’s games are listed below.

Louisiana Scores

Byrd def. Southwood: 51-0

Woodlawn def. Booker T. Washington: 26-8

Texas Scores

West Rusk def. Hughes Springs 52-28

Waskom def. Daingerfield: 28-27

Beckville def. Hearne: 41-38

Timpson def. Leon: 47-14

Gilmer def. Godley: 42-20

Rockwall-Heath def. Tyler Legacy: 49-33

