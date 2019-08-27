NSU Demons look forward to bonding on longest road trip of the season

The Northwestern State Demons are just three days away from opening their season. Loading the buses for the longest road trip of the year as they head up to Tennessee to take on UT Martin on Thursday. That’s over 8 hours of quality time for the team to spend among each other and that’s exactly why coach Laird says its a great way to kick off a season.

Brad Laird said, “When we leave Wednesday morning at 7:30 our guys are going to be together all the way until we get back Friday morning sometime around 8 oclock. It’s just not football. When we’re on the bus we’re not talking football we have the opportunity to talk about different things and do different things. We’ll stop when we get to Memphis to walk through but I just like us all being together so as far as road trips I don’t mind them.”