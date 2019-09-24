NSU looking for redemption at Turpin Stadium on Saturday

It will have been 21 days since the Northwestern State Demons last played at Turpin state come Saturday. The Demons will be looking for a sort of redo in front of a home crowd. Falling to Midwestern State a few weeks ago in what has been the only game out of the four spent in their friendly confines, NSU still looking for their first win of the season. Coach Laird says there focused on making it happen in Natchitoches.

Brad Laird said, “A couple of different things, one is there’s nothing like playing here and the disappointment that we had last time we played here for the fans and the community and that’s the thing that we’ll talk about this week is redemption on our part as far as playing at home. Three out of the first four on the road and not having the best game the one time we were at home. Definitely looking for redemption there to be able to get back to Turpin Stadium Saturday night.”