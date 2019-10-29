NSU wins first game of the season in OT thriller

Northwestern State captured their first win of the season Saturday. An overtime victory against what was a 20th ranked Incarnate Word team. The play that sent the game into OT, an impressive one. Cardinals stripped the ball but Shelton Eppler able to pick it up and connect with former Evangel Eagle Tanner Ash. Setting up the game-tying 2 point conversion. NSU went on to win it 44-41. Ash saying it was huge for the team.

Tanner Ash said, “This is an amazing team we’re struggled all year you know we’ve been so close so many times and coach laird preacher it every week never quit fighting that’s what we did and we finally came out on top. It’s just something we rep every week every day and so I saw it up and they were in a little bit of trouble made something happen and we ended up doing it.”