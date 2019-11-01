NSU’s Sheldon overcomes bout with Cancer

Kenny Sheldon said, “You know everyone’s got their demons everyone’s got their own battles.”

This past June, Northwestern State’s starting right guard Kenny Sheldon faced lifes greatest demon.

Sheldon said, “I’d been complaining for awhile. Sinus infections, I was like alright. Antibiotics didn’t do much. I’m going to go to me ENT. Looked down my throat camera all that.”

What he thought was a sore throat turned out to be a tumor on his thyroid gland.

Putting him amongst just 5% of tyroid cancer cases occurring in youth.

Brad Laird said, “When he calls me the last thing I’m thinking about is football.”

But football was the first thing Kenny thought about.

Laird said, “So he comes back up here for summer workouts and here he is with the guys this is two weeks before having surgery.”

Kenny went into surgery on June 28th, where doctors removed only the malignant cells and just two weeks later…

Sheldon said, “My doctor called and he read the pathology report everything negative negative negative. Once that was in my head can’t wait to get back up here and go back to work with my boys.”

Laird said ,”It was one day I remember looking out of my office being able to watch the field and I said he’s running. I mean he’s actually going to be able to play football again.”

Kenny has started in every game this season, and now he starts each day with a new appreciation.

Sheldon said, “You’ve just got to put your feet on your ground in the morning and realize it’s a blessing every day.”